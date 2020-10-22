Keith Baker’s opponent for Chaffee County Commissioner isn’t done surprising us.
Hannah Hannah has even more unpaid taxes, in addition to her $66,000 IRS tax bill.
Hannah and her ex-spouse owe more than $12,000 in Colorado state taxes, according to public documents on file in the Chaffee County District Court in Salida, also accessible at iCounty.org. ($6,130 in 2010 Case #D82010CV800081; $3,092 in 2011 Case #D82011CV800011; and $3,119 in Case #D82012CV800024 in 2012.)
How many more unpleasant surprises does Hannah have for voters?
Chaffee County’s complex 2021 budget totals $48,568,206 in 26 separate funds.
Every penny of our tax money needs precise management by our County Commissioners.
That’s why we’re voting for Keith Baker’s proven record, solid judgement and extensive career leadership – and no bad surprises.
Katherine & Michael McCoy
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.