HRRMC Foundation thanks the Buena Vista Community Health Board for their generous donation of $130,000.
With these funds, we will continue the Annie Little Scholarship for Buena Vista High School graduates who are obtaining a degree in healthcare.
Application forms for this scholarship can be found on HRRMC.com/Foundation and are due July 11. We will also use these funds for HRRMC employees to continue their own education.
We are inspired by the vision and commitment the Buena Vista Community Health Board has maintained for over 60 years to ensure accessible healthcare in the Buena Vista community. And, we are humbled to continue the Annie Little Scholarship in your community.
Here’s to working together to ensure the lasting vision of this hardworking board and to continue providing healthcare opportunities in our county and region.
Lezlie Burkley
HRRMC Foundation Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.