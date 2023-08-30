Recently, a group of Chaffee County citizens introduced HICCUP, a non-profit organization dedicated to upholding election integrity. HICCUP's mission is to spotlight breaches of election laws and rules, regardless of party affiliation. https://chaffeespeaks.com/
Election integrity stands as a nonpartisan imperative. Regardless of political affiliations, adherence to Colorado's election laws and regulations is essential. It's imperative for Democrats to recall the lessons of 2016, when concerns over Russian interference underscored the need for safeguarding election integrity.
During a recent Salida City Council meeting, HICCUP's purpose was unveiled. In this context, Jerry Mallett, CC Democratic Party chairman, discussed his investigation into prior HICCUP complaints to the Secretary of State concerning rule violations in the June 2022 primary. He discovered that these complaints have inexplicably remained unaddressed for over a year.
In a recent letter, Vince Phillips described his request for ballots containing write-in votes from the November 2022 election. The County required a significant fee for redacting write-in votes, labelling them Personal Identifying Information (PII). However, Lynne Drogosz, an adjudication election judge and CC Democratic Party secretary, informed HICCUP that the ballots do not contain PII. Which is it?
The ballot images were promised to post online free of charge by Q1 2023. Why, six months later, has the County failed to fulfill this commitment?
In reference to Phillips’ complaint, Mallett noted, “But here we were, 1200 votes worth 5900. So, it was quite a spread.” Mallett implies that vote counting inaccuracies are deemed acceptable if overshadowed by the election margin. Is this the new standard? Are sloppy counts and rule violations permissible in elections where a wide margin is anticipated? HICCUP firmly asserts that the accuracy of each vote is paramount, regardless of the margin.
Mayor Shore, in summarizing Mallett's comments, alluded to potential personal matters between HICCUP and the county clerk. HICCUP’s nonpartisan questions about elections are rooted in fact-based inquiries and grounded in election law and rule. Portraying these matters as personal deflects attention and avoids addressing inconvenient and challenging questions. Attacking the messenger is a well-worn tactic. HICCUP recognizes partisan defensive strategies but remains resolute.
In conclusion, government officials refuse to investigate election irregularities, thereby preserving the system that ushered them into power. The media either cannot or will not allocate the resources to fulfill their traditional role as government watchdog. If HICCUP does not step forward to demand fair elections, who else will?
Jerry Raski
Salida, CO
