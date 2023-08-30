We wanted to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible support you’ve shown us during this challenging journey with Baby Nevada’s health. Your unwavering care, compassion, and prayers have been a source of strength and comfort for our family during these trying times.
From the moment Nevada arrived prematurely at 29 weeks to his subsequent treatments and procedures at Wesley Medical in Wichita & at Children's Hospital Colorado, your presence has made all the difference. Your acts of kindness, such as looking after our house and animals, have not only relieved us of practical worries but also given us the peace of mind to focus on his recovery.
The positive energy you’ve channeled into your prayers has touched our hearts profoundly. Your thoughts and well-wishes have undoubtedly played a significant role in Nevada’s progress, and for that, we are incredibly thankful.
The journey has been challenging, but with a supportive community like ours, it feels a little lighter. Your selflessness and willingness to stand by us have shown us the true meaning of community and the strength that emerges when we come together to support one another.
As we continue this journey toward Nevada’s recovery, we know that we are not alone. Your presence in our lives has reaffirmed our faith in the power of love, unity, and hope. We are blessed to have you as a part of our lives and are grateful beyond words.
Once again, thank you for your kind gestures, thoughts, and prayers. We look forward to sharing better times ahead with each one of you.
With heartfelt appreciation,
Dakota, Hunter and Nevada Hull
Rolla, KS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.