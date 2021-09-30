Even though the state law does not require a driver to turn on his or her headlights at dawn as the sun is rising or at dusk as the sun sets over our lovely mountains; I always turn on my headlights so I can be seen by other drivers.
Gosh, I even turn them on in broad daylight. I think every little bit we can do makes us safer so we can get home to our love ones. No, I’m not a perfect driver, yet I’ve never had a wreck in fifty (some) years.
One of my friends gave me several reasons why people do not their headlights at dawn or dusk:
1) It takes a lot of strength or manpower to turn them on.
2) It might take more strength to turn them off and the average person might not have the strength to turn them off.
3) Turning on the headlights might run down the battery and cost money.
4) They do not have any love ones or pets they care about at home.
So to turn your headlights on is a choice you will have to make.
David Hester
Buena Vista
