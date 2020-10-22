The BV Sportsman’s Club has been part of our community for over 50 years, serving all of Chaffee County.
They are a family friendly club educating and providing involvement for all gender, race, & age. The club is NRA-sanctioned and NRA-insured, and the membership includes NRA Certified Range Safety Officers.
Shotgun, rifle, pistol, archery, and hunter education activities are provided by the Club. Visit their web site for membership details: buenavistasportsmansclub.org
Hannah Hannah shared with some of the club members her personal life experience relating to interest of the club. Her knowledge of existing firearms laws and many in the wings if passed that will remove more of our 2nd Amendment rights.
Regarding the Red Flag law, approximately 80% of the sheriff’s office personnel or their spouses wrote letters in opposition to support of the Red Flag law and to make Chaffee County a sanctuary. The current Board of Commissioners rejected their request. Hannah believes this should be changed and Chaffee should be a sanctuary county.
Buena Vista Sportsman’s Club will continue to educate people in firearm use and safety for all ages, race, and gender. The club and Hannah have common vision to see more women and younger people involved in these type programs, more practice/competition shoots for those who don’t handle firearms on a regular basis, safety being emphasized.
Doug Dreier
Buena Vista
