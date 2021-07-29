The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners was entirely correct in prioritizing health concerns over concert concerns.
As we speak, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spiking among states that officially discouraged residents from wearing masks and getting their vaccine shots.
As for the Seven Peaks issue, Mark R. Arnold Jr.’s letter in the July 22 Times aptly states the impact that past concerts have had on residents living in surrounding areas.
That said, the underlying issue is whether we retain our peaceful, small-town character or whether we allow big money to commercialize Buena Vista to the point that it’s no longer a pleasant place to live.
Our current real estate market is an example of overpromotion and commercialization. Instead of mere double-digit annual inflation rates, it would now appear that some local properties are now being priced in half-million dollar increments.
The result will be a continuing disproportionate rise in the costs of goods, services, insurance, and taxes, not to mention creating a more stressful lifestyle for those of us who have lived most of our adult lives in Buena Vista.
As for northern Chaffee County, economic displacement is a bleak reality for many living on small pensions and Social Security. Many retirees are seeing their costs of living rapidly overtaking their incomes.
Indeed, we can sell our homes for a large profit and move on, but the chances of finding another small town as beautiful and peaceful as Buena Vista are virtually non-existent within a state that is fixated upon promoting growth and change at the expense of its long-time residents.
We’ve always supported managed growth in Buena Vista and, having moved here and started a business in 1977, I’ve been through some tough times in our local economy as well.
But never in my lifetime have I seen our peaceful little town threatened by high-impact growth as it now is. Maybe it’s time for us to wake up and smell the coffee.
Gary E. Goms
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.