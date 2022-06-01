Cry, sky. Weep for us.

Pour torrents of tears to wash away our pain.

Darken, clouds. Gray is too pale

to obscure our dark despair.

Roar, thunder. Muttered rumblings

will not mask our cries of anguish.

Strike, lightning. Timid flashes

cannot sear and seal our wounds.

Heal, Lord. Fan to flame

the embers of faith and trust and hope

that, without You, fade to cold, gritty ashes;

and restore joy, lest we drown in sorrow.

Helen Cresswood

Nathrop

