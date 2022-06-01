Cry, sky. Weep for us.
Pour torrents of tears to wash away our pain.
Darken, clouds. Gray is too pale
to obscure our dark despair.
Roar, thunder. Muttered rumblings
will not mask our cries of anguish.
Strike, lightning. Timid flashes
cannot sear and seal our wounds.
Heal, Lord. Fan to flame
the embers of faith and trust and hope
that, without You, fade to cold, gritty ashes;
and restore joy, lest we drown in sorrow.
Helen Cresswood
Nathrop
