I cannot, in the interest of truth, allow Sig Jaastad’s letter about gas prices go unanswered.
In an effort to deflect blame from President Biden for higher gas prices, Jaastad’s facts are actually correct. It’s simply that they have nothing to do with the cause of increased gas prices.
Yes, the Keystone Pipeline was not yet operational at the time President Biden canceled it. Unfortunately for Jaastad’s argument, the cancellation was an early signal to the oil and gas industry that the new administration was not going to be supportive.
As another example, Biden released oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserves (which is held for national emergencies like war). We find out now that it was released on the open market and was purchased by China.
A report last month from Rystad Energy said that the unintended consequences of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers.
As a side note, I hope Jaastad is happy that oil continues to flow from Canada via ships and railroad tank cars (less safe and more expensive modes of delivery).
Oil and gas prices, like stock market prices, are based on expectations of the future of the business. For example, the price of Home Depot stock today is not based on how the company is doing today, but rather how the company is expected to perform in the future. What, for example, is the future of oil and gas delivery without the Keystone Pipeline?
Oil and gas is a highly speculative industry. For example, deep sea drilling rigs are rented by the big oil companies at a cost of well over one million dollars a day. Those rigs can be on-site for months . . . with no guarantee that the deep sea well will be a productive one.
So it is with oil and gas leases on federally controlled lands. When the President and his administration 1) significantly reduced the availability of oil and gas leases, and 2) significantly increased the prices of those leases that remained available, the oil and gas industry simply walked away.
So, that’s where we are. The United States had been oil DEPENDENT for 75 years prior to the previous administration. Just two years into his term, our previous president, through governmental actions that made it profitable to explore for, drill for, and refine oil, made us OIL INDEPENDENT.
Under the current governmental regulatory restrictions, oil companies are prioritizing the return of capital to shareholders rather than expanding future production.
President Biden can rail at “Big Oil” all he wants; but until HE changes his policies, we citizens will pay the price.
The price for dismantling Trump’s energy policies is posted at every gas station.
J. David Holt
Nathrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.