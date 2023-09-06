In my previous letters to the Editor I stated that the first dot of January 17, 2023 was the meeting at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort about potential geothermal energy development at the base of Mt. Princeton, south of Buena Vista. Expanding on that first meeting, Dr. Fred Henderson of Mount Princeton Geothermal, LLC presented the group the potential for geothermal in this area. He stated (as quoted in the January 21, 2023 Ark Valley Voice article) “in exploration and development we look for a deep structural faulted basin or rift with high heat flow – it’s cross structure seismic section and more. Chaffee has a geochemistry thumbprint that is different – that leads itself to development.” Dr. Henderson, referring to it as the “Rio Grande rift zone, …the recivity goes down six miles, but out by Rodeo Drive it’s two miles below the surface… the flow should be the direction of the river.“ As mentioned previously Public Utility officials, local and county representatives were in attendance at this event. John H. (Hank) Held is a partner with Dr. Henderson at Mt. Princeton Geothermal, LLC. Hank Held, was appointed as a 2023 Chaffee County Planning Commissioner for a 3 year term and sworn in with 8 others on February 7, 2023 roughly 3 weeks following the Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Geothermal event. According to the Chaffee County website, “The Planning Commission reviews land use applications for compliance with County regulations and makes recommendations on those applications and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on regulation and policy changes.” With this Dot; make with this what you will. Looks like this geothermal plant is flowing like a river alright !
Blane Clark
Buena Vista
