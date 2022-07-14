I had a disturbing interaction walking home at 9:p.m., on a warm Wednesday night in beautiful Buena Vista.
It had been a brutal, weight of the world week in America and my evening with a good friend, good food from Sparks Provisions, and free music on the Lawn had been a welcome reprieve.
Strolling home in flip flops and a summer dress, cell phone left at home, I passed the skate park, always enjoying the wholesome space for kids to hang out.
I finally felt some sense of peace, a deep breath, a renewed hope in the goodness of humanity when I heard a kid yell out ...
… the “N” word.
I stopped dead in my tracks as the pain of a word wrought with a long history of terror and torture bore through the calm night air.
I turned, paused, froze in the moment of trauma, and yelled back through the dark, me a confident grown women but still unsure how to handle such a moment, “Hey, don’t say that.”
The retort came boldly through the night, “I can say what I want.” A pause, and then, “Oh, I forgot I have no freedom anymore.”
This response shook me to my core as it bellowed from the undeveloped heart and vocal cords of a boy.
I did nothing useful in the moment to change the trajectory of our shared future, our shared social contract. I walked. I cried at the generational brokenness of our culture.
I cried because a boy believes that his Freedom is to be expressed in cruelty to others.
I cried for all the ways that harsh part of him would play out over the course of his life, and for all his future victims, and for how he too is a victim of a brutal society.
Freedom is the ability to live in a safe society, a supportive culture, a space of stability and kindness where each person can move freely without expectation of brutality, subtle or overt.
Freedom is walking down a dark road, at any time of day or night, as any person of any gender or color, and knowing you are safe and because you are safe, being able to activate your dreams, and participate in society, and shine your light brightly.
Please, my community, change this conversation with me and shift our reality. We must address the brokenness and the bullies. We must teach the future that Freedom is a peaceful and kind society for all.
I hope I meet that child, a few years from now, in another dark alley, on another moonless night, when I again left my cell phone at home. I hope I feel safe. I hope he has grown up well.
I hope he makes a silly joke, and I laugh, and my belief in the goodness of humanity is confirmed.
We are in this together. We all win, or no one wins. If we can collectively choose a path of peace, there is hope.
Liz Morgan
Buena Vista
