I am deeply concerned about the statements recently made by Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director regarding our children.
Clearly her comments were biased in favor of the popular political narrative and lacked objective and informed information.
She stated, “… one way to make activities safer for unvaccinated children ages 2 and older is to wear a mask.” While mask wearing doesn’t eliminate risk to children, it can reduce it substantially.”
Not only is the COVID fatality rate for children under 12 virtually zero, but there are a series of well documented studies that have set forth some serious negative concerns about the harm to children from mask wearing that all parents need to be aware of.
I would refer Ms. Carlstrom to one such study conducted, in part, by researchers from the University of Witten/Herdecke in Germany and a report of the effects of mask wearing among children aged 5 and under. Here’s just a handful of those results based on 18,000 parents who participated:
“Wearing masks were giving their children headaches and making it difficult for them to concentrate.”
“A year of mask-wearing will scar some of them psychologically – and maybe physically, too, according a team of Italian professors of plastic surgery who warn prolonged pressure from the elastic straps could leave young children with permanently protruding ears.”
“By hiding teacher’s lips and muffling their speech, mask wearing makes it harder for young children to develop linguistic skills and prevents children with hearing impairments from lip reading. Unable to rely on facial cues, teachers and students of all ages are more likely to misinterpret one another, a particularly acute problem for children on the autism spectrum.”
“More than 1/3 of the 18,000 parents who responded, cited other side effects such as increased reluctance to go to school, unhappiness, malaise, impaired learning, drowsiness, and fatigue.”
“Masks can be breeding grounds for infections from bacteria, mold and fungi…” the study continued.
As for the issue of contagion from young children to parents and teachers, the study indicated that the risk to parents and teachers was “virtually nil.”
This study is quite informative and I might suggest that Public Health is far more involved than promoting a narration that may only represent a political narrative’s side of a very complex social issue, and where another side is often forgotten and/or often not even considered.
We are not dealing with politics… we are dealing with issues that impact our precious children who have no voice in these matters. And its parents who determine what’s best for their children, not government, based on parent’s own researched information from a variety of their own credible sources.
Perhaps it’s time for government to offer suggestions, not mandates or one-sided and often contested scientific opinions.
David Wright
Buena Vista
