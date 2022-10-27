Our family supports Adriane Kuhn for Chaffee County Commissioner for three simple reasons: she brings a measured, unaffiliated voice; she has relevant experience that is neither institutionalized nor polarizing and she is a genuine and honest woman.

We love that Adriane is registered and running unaffiliated. We agree with Adriane that a two-party system has in many ways failed at a national level, and we have great faith that a non-partisan voice is what our local government needs.

