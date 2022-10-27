Our family supports Adriane Kuhn for Chaffee County Commissioner for three simple reasons: she brings a measured, unaffiliated voice; she has relevant experience that is neither institutionalized nor polarizing and she is a genuine and honest woman.
We love that Adriane is registered and running unaffiliated. We agree with Adriane that a two-party system has in many ways failed at a national level, and we have great faith that a non-partisan voice is what our local government needs.
Adriane has rolled up her sleeves urgently and has already met and spoken with groups and constituents on both sides of the aisle.
We love that Adriane has relevant experience both as a local business owner and in real estate.
More importantly, we love that Adriane has not been in local politics and is not a polarizing figure. Sometimes the best person for a job is the outsider.
This is one of those times.
Adriane’s listen-to-the-facts approach without a premeditated opinion is what we need, and she has the opportunity to bring a fresh, uncontroversial voice to this county.
We love that Adriane is a woman. Chaffee County has not elected a female to this position for over 30 years. There is no better time to make that a fact of the past.
Diversity for diversity’s sake serves no one, but electing Adriane as county commissioner is not that.
She is unequivocally qualified and happens to be a woman of integrity, a mother of three, and a resolute problem solver.
Jared, Kylie, Sebastian, Abraham and Theodore Buchan
