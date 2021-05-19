The middle school girl’s event Ever After: Discovering your Strengths was held April 10.
This event was the 6th year hosting Ever After for all 6th, 7th and 8th grade girls from Salida and Buena Vista.
We had great participation from girls, volunteers and local businesses to make this a valuable, fun-filled and encouraging time for these young women.
Frontier Ranch hosted and the following businesses contributed door prizes and food donations: Steadman’s, The Village, Noah’s Ark Rafting, The Blend, CKS, The Roastery, Simple Eatery, Spoon it Up, Louie’s, Rock Paper Scissors, The Trailhead, Young Life and The Midland Stop.
Naomi Allen
Director, Buena Vista Pregnancy Center
