As a longstanding resident and former SDCEA board member, I was keenly interested in attending the AVEF meeting held in Buena Vista Jn. 12.
After receiving threatening, rude, and unpleasant emails and texts during this past year from members of this group complaining about Sangre’s management, rates, and not being forward-looking enough, I wanted to hear what they had to say.
After attending the meeting, I was pleasantly surprised that some of the organizers were not aware of these emails and texts, and at their reasonable attitude and organized presentation.
It was good to see their willingness to discuss and get a better understanding of the whole picture of Sangre’s rural electric programs.
There were a number of people at the event, including three Sangre board members, and all had ideas and issues to discuss.
Some of the breakout study groups were informative and provided areas in which Sangre needs to improve relative to membership engagement and educating member in topics like renewable energy, energy efficiency, support for lower income members, and future opportunities. I fully encourage this kind of cooperative dialogue.
It became clear to me that Sangre has historically had a lack of information easily accessible to members concerning managing and maintaining a reliable and financially healthy electric cooperative.
A couple of key issues presented by AVEF included transitioning to renewable and green energy, possibly Sangre buying out its power-supply contract with Tri-State (as a couple of co-ops have recently), and possible opportunities to lower rates.
I agree that these are important topics to research the opportunities and challenges of, and I know that Sangre management is looking at these, but none of these are simple or can happen overnight.
I want to make just a couple of observations on these topics here. Sangre members should be made aware that Tri-State already provides 35% green energy, is planning to have 50% in 2024, and 70% by 2030. The co-ops who exited their contracts with Tri-State in favor of a power broker cost their members millions of dollars of debt. Sangre is one of the smallest co-op financially in the Tri-State system.
Members should also be made aware of all of Sangre’s current energy efficiency (e.g. energy audits), beneficial electrification (e.g. heat pump rebates), and low-income support programs. Nevertheless, Sangre needs to continue to explore opportunities in these areas.
Regarding Sangre’s rates, Sangre needs to give more detail on energy and rate structure, as well as adopting rates such as time-of-use, which if used correctly, will save homeowners money.
I left the meeting hoping this goodwill and cooperative attitude will continue in the future.
