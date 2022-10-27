David Buckley from Kremmling is running to represent District 13 and you couldn’t make a better choice than to vote for him.
He has traveled all over House District 13 and has seen firsthand how labor shortages, skyrocketing inflation, unnecessary regulations on agriculture and small businesses, and countless other issues have affected our communities.
His goal is to make a change and see HD13 and the entire state thrive economically and socially. He will do this by supporting policies that will:
Improve affordability in rural Colorado, support businesses, and build our economy by cutting burdensome taxes.
Fund law enforcement, keep drugs off our streets and ensure our neighborhoods are protected from crime.
Provide funding for schools to attract excellent teachers and provide high-quality curriculum.
Defend and protect our beautiful state. Water and land resources must be preserved, along with property rights for ranchers and farmers.
He is running to represent HD 13 and its people who are working hard to make a better life for themselves and their families. I will vote for Mr. Buckley to represent me in the Colorado legislature. It is my fervent hope that you will too.
