Last Saturday I encountered a woman with whom I served as election judge many years ago, she the Republican and I the Democrat. After reminiscing about those good old days the conversation turned to the upcoming election.

I asked if she would vote for Adriane Kuhn for Chaffee County Commissioner. With a big smile she told me she was so happy to have the choice of voting for someone other than the Democrat or Republican on the ballot.

