I am writing today to encourage all voters to do their research and exercise their constitutional right to vote in the upcoming election.
In this country we get to choose who gets into office. There are many nations where such leaders are appointed, or worse yet, appoint themselves. Note - only those who vote have a right to complain about the ones who get into office.
And a reminder, we are not a democracy. This nation is a constitutional republic. We choose people to represent us.
The founders understood that a democracy is simply group-think based on the opinion of the moment.
History proves that such opinions can change with the wind which is why the Founders avoided the concept of group-think and gave us a republic.
One final word from Ben Franklin. A man on the street asked Franklin as he exited from the Constitutional Convention of 1787, “Doctor, what have you given us? A republic or a monarchy?” To which Franklin replied, “a republic, if you can keep it”.
