I am writing today to encourage all voters to do their research and exercise their constitutional right to vote in the upcoming election.

In this country we get to choose who gets into office. There are many nations where such leaders are appointed, or worse yet, appoint themselves. Note - only those who vote have a right to complain about the ones who get into office.

