I encourage you to research the rate change proposed (yes, again) and voice your comments to our board of directors, either by letter to sdcearates@myelectric.coop or contact your board member representative directly.
I myself will be asking for a “no” vote — if the impact is revenue neutral overall, then why unnecessarily burden those who use less energy by the 45% increase in the service fees?
The proposal also will split out distribution and energy charges so that time-of-day demand rates can be charged later this year (meaning don’t wash your clothes at night).
Don’t be fooled by the decrease in the KWH rate because you won’t reap any benefit unless you use more than 670 KHW/month — effectively rewarding larger energy use, not conservation.
The average member will still be paying the most in the Colorado Tri-State service area (fourth highest of the47 co-ops Tri-State serves) for electric service. And there may be unintended consequences — less alternative energy development in the valley and existing solar members going off grid completely, removing this cheap energy supply for neighbors.
It disheartens me that we are in this same place again, and just a short time before the elections. But I ask that you engage. Research this yourself. Speak to your neighbors. I’ve summarized mine and am writing the board as well.
