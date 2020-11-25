Citing the relatively low local rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths as “proof” that we don’t need to wear masks, socially distance, or deal with business restrictions makes as much sense as mowing your lawn in June, and then packing away the lawn mower for the rest of the year because you think you’ll not be be needing it again any time soon, even though the grass is still growing.
Things here remain mostly under control because we do wear masks and socially distance ourselves. All we need to do is look at the pandemic disaster currently overwhelming South Dakota to see what happens when ignorant anti-mask types are in charge.
The last nine months have proven that we cannot rely on a certain segment of the population to do the right and easy thing to help us find out way out of this pandemic, but thank science, there’s a vaccine on the way.
In a few months, those of us that believe in facts and science will be better protected from those of us who embrace conspiracy theories and fact-free opinions. I strongly encourage all of the anti-mask, pro-conspiracy theory types to decline the vaccine if they think it is a scam. Maybe the Darwin Awards can lump them all together as a group entry for 2021.
Jeff Zaring
Buena Vista
(0) comments
