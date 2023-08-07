Election integrity is vital to the safety and security of our country. Pity that Colorado’s self-labelled “gold standard” elections are now a joke. Manipulating election results is just so much easier than campaigning on issues and earning votes!
Fact: computerized vote tabulating machines are vulnerable to hacking. Machine programming is proprietary, created by unknown persons, and hidden from outside inspection. Blind trust is demanded.
Reducing distrust and confirming voting machine results should be easy. Allow losing candidates a manual ballot recount upon request. Inexplicably, hand counts/recounts are no longer permitted in Colorado! Instead, paper ballots are recounted using the same machines. This fails to control for either accidental or intentional machine/programming errors. This is the opposite of transparency. Why is it now normal practice?
The only secrecy in elections should be how an individual votes. All other aspects of elections must be subject to public inspection. Recent legislation further crushed this possibility.
On 6/2/22 Colorado Senate Bill 22-153 became law by party-line vote. Laughably called “Internal Election Security Measures”, it mandates the use of voting machines by all counties in Colorado. This edict ended the effort of some Colorado Counties to ban machines and reinstitute hand-counting of ballots as the most secure method.
22-153 also granted broad powers to the Secretary of State to invent new election rules, micromanage local elections, and arrest those who ask questions: leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb22-153
22-153 proves Colorado is now under single-party rule. What political party would grant an elected office such draconian powers unless they never intended to relinquish that office to an adversary?
So how is single-party rule treating you? Enjoying spiraling taxes, crime, and food prices? Quality of life is plummeting, yet our elected leaders seem unconcerned about losing their next election. Ever wonder why?
The Colorado Constitution mandates we follow election law. Did they fail to foresee our current laws, making unfair elections legal?
Most people are oblivious, believing when the press dismisses this topic as ”conspiracy theory”. Realize any pretense of fair elections has been dropped. Attention has instead been turned to crushing dissent. Perhaps our County Commissioners/Clerk can explain why the people of Chaffee County do not deserve the right to lobby Chaffee County to eliminate machines, restore local control, and go back to hand-counting ballots?
Under 22-153, by asking these questions I risk being labelled a domestic terrorist. So much for living in a free country.
Vince Phillips
Salida
