As many of you know, I am a local business owner and employer in our community (of 10+ years), a former nurse and a mother.
Several years ago, I made the decision to step forward and dedicate my time and energies to serve the community when I ran for and was elected to Buena Vista board of trustees. The 2020 race for the 3 open seats was completely uncontested, and I began what was expected to be a four-year term as a town trustee.
The issues BV faces that inspired me to run for this position included consideration toward short term rental impacts, affordable housing initiatives, local business advocacy, and updating of town facilities without placing undue burden on taxpayers.
I have spent the better part of the last few years reading, researching and talking to people within our community. I truly loved learning about such a complex entity, and advocating as best I could.
While I found the job to be challenging, it was not a burden. Ultimately my resignation had everything to do with the accepted culture and dysfunction of our current board.
Quite frankly, the process for governance was unclear and seemed to change constantly. When I tried to gain understanding of a topic, build consensus or propose an initiative, my intentions were swiftly dismissed – oftentimes in a less than respectful manner.
During a public meeting in December of 2020, while attempting to discuss budgetary impacts of repairing municipal structures, a board member made highly disparaging/derogatory comments about me privately to someone else (either staff or another board member).
This was done in the Zoom chat feature. The message inadvertently went to the entire meeting (29 people). Humiliated, I excused myself from the meeting. Not one board member spoke out against the behavior publicly.
In another instance, a board member sent an email stating that if my actions continued, he would have no other choice than to “act unprofessionally” towards me.
Our town has a board that has devolved into serving little more than a ceremonial function. Most members appear only comfortable rubber-stamping staff proposals.
There is little appetite for any sort of discussion of initiatives outside of the bi-weekly meetings. The mode of operation that this board has resigned itself to creates a significant obstacle to the evolving needs of our community.
Almost all the current members are very, very good people. I am thankful for the enormous contribution they have made, and it’s my belief that the majority are simply following along and trying not to rock the boat.
The role and commitment of any board member is not to be taken lightly, and the goal of my letter is not to demean them.
I feel strongly that the path forward to a prosperous and thoughtfully conceived future for our town is to see motivated, passionate, visionary community members stepping forward to run for town board. Above all - they must be willing to lead our community with honesty, grace and respect.
Amy Eckstein
Buena Vista
