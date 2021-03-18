I agree with Mr. Krasnow about the police blotter.
Listing name, age and going 4 miles over the speed limit is not newsworthy. Serious offenses are of note or a trend of bad behavior.
I don’t think having one’s name in the paper is a deterrent.
Joy Johnston
Buena Vista
