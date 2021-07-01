How very sad it is that there are people in our country who are offended by the American flag.
As a symbol of our great nation, displaying it certainly should not be considered low priority.
Perhaps those that think so, and resent proud Americans who fly it, might be happier re-locating to Afghanistan. Or China. Russia? Venezuela?
Jack and Carolee Litvay
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.