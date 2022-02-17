The Times last week had a half-page commentary from the county public health director, Andrea Carlstrom, entitled, It’s time to live with COVID-19.
The Times has also given significant space to the subject of COVID for these 22 months.
Space for testing, vaccines, where to go for services, county/state statistics, commentaries, guidelines, etc. I hope to convince you to reduce (or eliminate) such emphasis. It is, as Carlstrom advises, time to get on with our lives.
Please think back to March 14, 2020, when the governor closed all the ski areas just for a week “to flatten the curve.’
And then he changed it to 2 weeks. And then closed for the season, along with countless other businesses. This disruptive approach has been used and extended over and over again for nearly 2 years - keeping the public fearful. When will the public stop listening to the manipulation of politicians and unelected bureaucrats?
Carlstrom minimizes the “societal cost of the pandemic” in her commentary. The contradictions and reversals of expert opinion regarding: lockdowns, masks, variants, vaccines, medical passports, etc. have mistakenly led to countless government mandates at every level. The confusion and fear caused by these restrictions has divided families, ruined businesses, closed churches and community activities and, in too many cases, destroyed mental health of adults and children.
This has been government overreach from the beginning because COVID-19 is not ebola or the plague or even Spanish flu. The numbers of deaths and positive test results are exaggerated and manipulated because hospitals and medical centers have been paid (incentivized) by the government for every diagnosis.
Never before has this happened in America. What’s going on?
Carlstrom claims that the vaccines are “safe and effective” but she is wrong on both counts. The VAERS database (of adverse reactions to vaccines) was established in 1990 and is maintained by the CDC.
The number of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines exceeds by many multiples the combined adverse reactions from all prior vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines should have been banned yet these unapproved vaccines are still promoted enthusiastically. Why? How? By whom?
Carlstrom admits in her article (in two places) that “those who are vaccinated and boosted - are most scared”. She informs them that “it’s OK for you to begin to re-engage in activities”. Gee, isn’t that nice. We now have her permission to return to normal life. That’s what politicians and unelected bureaucrats want - - power.
Carlstrom states, “but I follow science.” OMG, and Fauci says, “I am science.”
I’m a little suspicious. I do my own research. The contrary information is available but you have to look for it because the mainstream media and Big Tech have chosen to censor any voice that does not promote the current, manipulative narrative.
A cartoon from 18 months ago shows two Amish men being interviewed. Interviewer asks, “It’s reported that there’s very little COVID-19 in your community. How do you explain that?”
Answer: “We don’t have TV.”
Tim Burt
Buena Vista
