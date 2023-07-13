It’s hard to believe that our community has become so gentrified that we now need a teacher’s union to negotiate salaries and working conditions with our locally elected school board.
During my tenure as board member and president, 1993-1995, Buena Vista school district suffered a major loss of student enrollments and revenues after the Climax mine closure in 1988.
Money was short, so we had to survive by our wits. To help address the salary problem, I suggested to one of our best teachers that he consider running for our next open board seat. That person won on his own merits and our teachers gained substantial input into the decision-making process.
But teachers’ base salaries are once again falling behind those of neighboring districts. In addition, our costs of living are high, our housing is unaffordable and many of our new teachers are saddled with costly college loans.
For that reason, I believe it’s an essential obligation for any school board to listen with open ears and open minds to the salary and professional concerns of its teachers.
If I were board president, I would try to avoid the adversarial influences of teachers’ unions. Instead, I would guide our board toward treating our teaching professionals with the professional respect and the compensation they deserve.
Salary inflation appears to be the price of growth and change. The only way BVSD can survive this trend is for our board, administration, and professional staff to work together as a team.
Gary E. Goms
Buena Vista
