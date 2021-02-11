We are a divided country, but I hope we all can agree on one thing. It’s not good for our nation, our communities, or our families to be immersed in anger, judgement and hate.
I hope that influential people in all walks of life will actively seek to re-unite us; but I also think that, if healing is to take place, it will have to come from the ground up, a sort of grass-roots movement.
I believe that if healing is to take place, we’ll all need to take small steps – our division will not go away overnight.
Here’s one idea. We could start by simply refraining from calling other people names, refraining from using insulting language and sarcasm.
I know that when I’ve done that, it just feeds my own anger; and obviously it provokes an angry response from the one I insult.
It’s simple, but not necessarily easy, since most of us have developed hot buttons. But it wouldn’t require that anyone change their opinions or beliefs, just that they make a decision to be civil.
If that simple suggestion was adopted by most people, we could dial down the temperature, first in our communities, then in our society. It’s a beginning.
In 2017, I was able to take a trip to Germany and Austria to re-trace the path my dad followed fighting with General Patton’s Third Army in WWII. By chance, we were in Austria just before national elections were held.
It was chilling. One of the political parties was using divisive hateful language, some of the same slogans used by Hitler and the Nazi’s.
It was clear that this message resonated with a great many Austrians. The hate and anger spawned over 90 years ago had never died out.
Apparently two or three generations of parents have taught their children to continue to hate.
In the United States of America, we need to do better. We need to nurture “One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”.
I hope that readers who agree will send in their ideas about how to start the healing. In the meantime, please – please watch this short video by the U.S. Air Force Band and Chorus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q41ctPLDHvU
Dennis Radabaugh
Nathrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.