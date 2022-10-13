On Sept. 23, a featured article titled “Memories fill McGinnis gym” was published in our local newspaper.
The photo selected to accompany this article shows the cast of the musical “My Fair Lady” in McGinnis Gym in 1958.
The two cast members to the furthest right of the photo appear to be in blackface. Blackface is a type of theatrical makeup used by non-Black (usually White) people to portray a caricature of Black or African-American people.
Actors often darkened their skin by rubbing on it burned cork, greasepaint, or shoe polish. There are several reasons why blackface is offensive and problematic.
Blackface was frequently used in the 19th and early 20th centuries to perpetuate racial stereotypes and prejudice against black people while slavery was legal, and for decades after it was outlawed. It was also a way for non-black communities to appropriate black culture, style, and mannerisms.
The photo is from 64 years ago, so why does that matter? I believe that as residents of Buena Vista, we must be extra cognizant of our own racial biases.
Most of us are well aware that Buena Vista is not a racially or ethnically diverse town, when compared to many other U.S. cities.
According to US Census data from 2020, Buena Vista’s residents reported themselves as 86% White/Caucasian only (not Hispanic or Latino ethnicity), about 7% Hispanic/Latino, and about 4% Black/African-American.
Demographics gathered in the 2020 United States Census as a whole were reported as such: 62% White/Caucasian only (which includes Hispanic or Latino ethnicity), 12% Black/African-American only, and 16% identified as two or more races. Without larger communities of historically marginalized people in our town, we must be even more careful to catch instances of insidious racial prejudice.
When we choose to ignore current or historical acts of racism, we condone them. And in a small town like ours, where we do not have as much exposure to people of color or a variety of different cultures, we have to be careful not to isolate ourselves in a homogenous bubble.
We need to be teaching future generations about past mistakes and injustices. For example, if the Chaffee County Times chooses to publish a photo with people in blackface (or a similarly outdated and offensive image), there should be a written acknowledgement of this decision. Or perhaps a different photo needs to be used.
I strongly believe that we should not ignore and therefore normalize this type of media, and by extension, this part of U.S. history.
Kari Vanderburg
Buena Vista
