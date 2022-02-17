Developments in the Department of Agriculture have been concerning since Governor Polis took office.
It started when the governor chose to promote fake meat by feeding Impossible Burgers to the entire staff of the Department of Agriculture. Then we had Meat Out Day.
He appointed a self-described animal activist to the State Veterinary Board and failed to act when she made a social media post accusing ranchers experiencing devastating losses of being lazy and nasty.
These actions only served to alienate the hard-working farmers and ranchers putting food on our plates and bringing more than $15 billion dand more than 100,000 jobs to the state each year.
A recent press release informed of the hiring of a manager for the Bureau of Animal Protection. Rather than interviewing a list of applicants for the position provided by the department, the governor took it upon himself to put his own slate of candidates up for interview.
We must ask, why is the governor personally interviewing candidates for a midlevel government position? We also need to ask why would all the candidates he selected have a track record of opposing animal agriculture?
Since this is a position involved in providing expertise, training and education, and legal advice regarding animal welfare, cruelty, and neglect, with emphasis on agriculture and livestock husbandry, I ask how much influence the First Gentleman has had on the hiring decision?
Keeping in mind the First Gentleman is not an elected official nor an employee of the Department of Agriculture and his support of animal rights organizations is well known.
Putting animal rights activists in positions of control of legal and investigatory activities is a direct attack on animal use and ownership including pet animals and horses. Will the Governor also fill other positions, such as the Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture, with candidates of his choosing?
In the past, the Commissioner of Agriculture would call on representatives of industry to assist in the hiring process, this is no longer the case. Despite the initiation of a hiring process, it seems Governor Polis has decided to appoint candidates of his choosing.
Colorado agriculture is in a tenuous position these days with land values skyrocketing and income for livestock producers decreasing due to increased regulation and costs of production.
Agriculture is one of the main ways to protect the open space and beautiful vistas that make our county and state special.
Once agriculture is gone the highest value for the land is subdivision, more houses, more people, and more resource depletion.
I support local agriculture and a safe, sustainable food supply for Colorado.
Kate N. Lewis, DVM
Poncha Springs
