As the election moves into the last lap, I am reaching out to eligible voters to consider electing Hannah Hannah as our next county commissioner.
Keith Baker, the current incumbent, touts his military career. I have great admiration for our military. That being said, being in the Navy doesn’t necessarily translate into a broader, better vision for Chaffee County.
Hannah has many different skill sets that would bring different perspectives and fresh solutions.
I feel as a county citizen that it is time to infuse new blood. Time to pass the baton. I have witnessed first hand how new leadership can create new ideas.
The county needs to leverage resources to create solutions in housing, broadband, transportation, and keeping seniors in their homes to name a few.
Why doesn’t the county have some type of transportation between Buena Vista and Salida municipalities?
Many people go from one town to the other to work. Is there existing real estate in the county that could be looked at to revitalize into affordable housing?
he company Hannah works for, R-Investments, does just that. It revitalizes areas scheduled for demolition or foreclosure.
This fantastic company provides a work/life/education environment for ex-felons, homeless, veterans, and others that have fallen on hard times.
Hannah can bring fresh thinking and new ideas to shape the future of our county.
I urge you to make a difference in this 2020 election.
Mail your ballots in and elect Hannah Hannah as our next Chaffee County Commissioner from District 1.
K. Schroeder
Nathrop
