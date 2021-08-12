The article “IT Questions Remain” raised a variety of questions surrounding the surveillance video for the 2020 election in Chaffee County. Questions asked, but not answered.
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell must answer these questions in order to maintain the confidence of the Chaffee County voters. The Chaffee County Commissioners must provide these answers if the Clerk cannot. This is a serious issue, and requires a serious response.
Did County Clerk Mitchell and her staff record 90 days surveillance of the 2020 election ballot counting room as required by Colorado Secretary of State rule? Yes, or no.
If yes, then where is it? Please, no vague answers about malfunctioning machines.
If you did record it and the machine failed, where are the hard drives, time-stamped with the dates recorded? Who oversaw the election video system for the County Clerk’s office? Ultimately the responsibility lies with the Clerk, but did she delegate the responsibility and fail to manage it?
If no, why have you been pretending for many months that you recorded them properly? Why did you publicly declare in October 2020 that “every process we do is on camera” when it was not? Why did you initially demand over $6,500 to produce a copy of the video? Why did your staff drop and supposedly damage the DVR? Subsequently, why did you provide a copy of the encrypted hard drive containing the 2015 election, not the 2020 election? Why did you destroy the “dropped” instrument in April?
If the 2020 election was not recorded, what about the previous elections? The June 23 Chaffee County press release says that the recordings are retained for 25 months.
How long does the county actually retain these recordings? How is their storage handled? What was the last election that you can prove was completely recorded?
County Clerk Mitchell dodged questions when asked.
The big unanswered questions are: Why were the elections not recorded? Was it an attempt to hide illegal activity involving the vote count?
I keep hearing that requiring voters to produce an ID constitutes voter suppression.
I would respond that undermining the election system by not following its rules, followed by a litany of lame excuses and lies, is also a form of voter suppression. If people lose faith in the system itself, why should they bother voting?
We are now at a crossroads. There is every indication that the Chaffee County Clerk’s office did not conduct the 2020 election properly, and when Colorado Open Record Requests unearthed this fact, Chaffee County perpetrated a cover-up.
The county strategy appears to be to ignore this situation and hope that it goes away. That strategy did not work for Watergate, and it is not going to work now.
If County Clerk Mitchell cannot provide truthful answers to these questions, she simply cannot be trusted to count our votes.
Jim LiVecchi
Salida
