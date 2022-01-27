The new SDCEA rate structure changes definitely do not balance out. As a former math teacher, I used to impress upon my students that an equation simply described a relationship across a statement with an equal sign; everything on one side of the equal sign had exactly the same value as everything on the other side.
Even when complicated by many variables, it all boiled down to that one relationship, so solving an equation was actually fairly easy.
SDCEA has used a lot of verbiage to support its new rate equation, which results in increased costs to people like me, a solar electricity generating customer. They make the claim that other customers have been “paying part of the costs caused by [me]” and “cost causers should be cost payers” (Chaffee County Times 1/10/22). But they will not publicly share the numbers that helped them arrive at their new rate schedule. And they never mention, as part of the equation, the electricity that I make and share with the region that they sell at a profit.
To put this energy production into perspective, in 4 years I have produced over 73,000 kWh and I have sent nearly 10,000 kWh to SDCEA that I have not used.
At the end of each year, they have paid me a little under $.02 per banked kWh, which is quite small compared to the $.13 they charged a non-solar customer to get those same electrons off the grid.
SDCEA has made money off of my personal investment of solar panels on my roof. I have not been a cost causer” but rather a money maker for them.
I have been fine with that; it was part of the understanding I had when I went into business with SDCEA and sized my system to cover all my fluctuating electric needs.
I don’t charge them a distribution fee to take my electrons and sell them, either. Whether they are pushing or pulling electrons on my electric lines, we are all in this together and, frankly, SDCEA gets the better end of the deal.
There is another co-op cost that is paid by me as a solar power generator: RPS. RPS is a Renewable Portfolio Standard in Colorado and is a requirement that an electric utility’s power supply comes from certain renewable resources.
As stated in SDCEA’s own documents, they require that solar-generating (and wind and hydro power) customers assign the kWh that we make to them so that they can use them to meet their legal obligation. In doing so, we “make it possible to decrease the cost of buying the difference” (their words). No other customers of the co-op are credit makers who decrease costs for the whole co-op.
Finally, some things cannot be balanced with a mathematical equation. The most important thing that I did when I purchased solar panels for my roof was to become a problem solver.
Colorado and SDCEA rely too heavily on coal for electricity generation and I wanted to be part of a shift to renewable energy.
I felt strongly enough about this to invest considerably in making my household more sustainable.
I did this at no cost to SDCEA or to any other electric customers, no matter what the secret study says. There is no need to balance the equation by charging my household more.
Deb Hannigan
Buena Vista
