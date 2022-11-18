A recent story by me about BV Hope published in Colorado Central Magazine contained some significant errors. I asked The Chaffee County Times’ editor for this space to correct those.
The story referenced skits about sexual exploitation being presented to Avery-Parsons Elementary School students.
This was an exaggeration. Skits and role-plays about human trafficking developed by BV Hope for elementary school students did not include explicit references to sexual exploitation or forced prostitution, as my article implied.
Also, a typo in one paragraph falsely gave the impression that a skit involving a Q&A with a girl who’d been made to “do things I didn’t want to do,” was presented to children in grade levels below fifth. This was an error; it was only presented to fifth graders.
BV Hope is expanding its work in both Buena Vista and Salida schools. So, the inaccuracies in my reporting were particularly ill-timed.
I trust that BV Hope and its partners in both school districts will clarify any misunderstandings my article may have raised, and that BV Hope’s invaluable work to educate students about human trafficking will affect more and more people in Chaffee County.
