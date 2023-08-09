This Spring, driving Rodeo Road to Buena Vista (from our house at hte base of Mt. Princeton), I noticed Red Flags just east of our neighbors in Lost Creek. After talking to our neighbors it was discovered that Mt. Princeton Geothermal, LLC (MPG) was mapping sites for test wells for a possible 10 Megawatt Geothermal Plant. Further Inquiry found that the BV Mayor, County Commissioner Keith Baker, SDCEA and Ark Valley Energy Future wrote on behalf of MPG to Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper for funding by the US Government for the test wells. This $1,000,000 earmark just got declined by Congress, however SDCEA on July 31st approved efforts to assist grant funding for MPG. The problem is the location of this Geothermal Plant. It is within 5 miles of 1,900 wells, grazing land and wildlife migration. My research has overwhelmingly sited that such a Plant should not be located near population centesr. This would be the 1st Geothermal Plant in Colorado and it is looking like Buena Vista and our precious Valley is being targeted. Our Group has been labeled as “Misinformed”. However when you start out with no information from our representatives it is easy to be misinformed. We are learning more every day. To be better informed go to PristinePrinceton.Blogspot.com. Stay Tuned, More Cconnecting of the Dots will be disclosed.
Blane Clark
Buena Vista
(0) comments
