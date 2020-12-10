For centuries mankind has gotten infected, sick, and recovered with usually a stronger immune system. That’s normal and healthy; that’s life. The concern, until this year, has always been the likelihood of an infection leading to death.
If there have been no more deaths in 2020 than in previous years going back to 2014, then who cares if more testing proves that more or fewer folk are getting infected? So what? Most who catch COVID don’t even have symptoms.
Genevieve Briand, assistant program director of the Applied Economics master’s degree program at Hopkins, critically analyzed the effect of COVID-19 on U.S. deaths using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in her webinar titled “COVID-19 Deaths: A Look at U.S. Data.”
CDC February - September ’20 data off their website proves that on average no more people have died thus far in 2020 than died in previous years.
U.S. total deaths reached 1.7 million, of which 200,000, or 12% of total deaths, are COVID related. As COVID deaths of those with comorbidities like heart disease or cancer were certified as COVID deaths, the deaths from heart disease and cancer have dropped by the same amount. It’s been a wash. Same with the flu. Wow, suddenly fewer people are dying from the flu.
Surprisingly, the deaths of older people stayed the same before and after COVID. Since COVID mainly affects the elderly, experts expected an increase in the percentage of deaths in older age groups. However, this increase is not seen from the CDC data. In fact, the percentages of deaths among all age groups remain relatively the same.
“The reason we have a higher number of reported COVID-19 deaths among older individuals than younger individuals is simply because every day in the U.S. older individuals die in higher numbers than younger individuals,” Briand said.
These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.
So why does the media spread so much fear when science has proven that healthy people wearing masks, social distancing, etc. have no effect? Why are businesses forced to close and our economy to collapse?
To answer that question, study the tactics of socialists and how fearful nations have lost their freedom, trading their rights for security.
Nat Weeks
Buena Vista
