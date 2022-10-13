Our Chaffee County commissioners continue to amaze me.
In one non-regularly scheduled evening meeting they authorized three ballot issues.
Our Chaffee County commissioners continue to amaze me.
In one non-regularly scheduled evening meeting they authorized three ballot issues.
One would reallocate a majority of the current lodging tax revenue to expand what is now called workforce housing and childcare assistance.
In a related second ballot issue, the Housing Authority would increase property taxes for constructing, maintaining, and operating housing projects.
Via two tax propositions, the county is actually asking me to pay for someone else’s housing and childcare? The movement towards marxism marches on.
Not one to critique without offering solutions, may I suggest that one solution for the housing issue is subtraction rather than addition.
Our building codes, regulations, permit requirements, etc. are so onerous that builders are willing to put up with them to build multi-million dollar houses, but will not bother with them to construct “affordable” housing.
Reducing building codes, permitting and regulations in general would go a long way towards allowing the private sector to address the housing issue.
And, after all this, the commissioners had the audacity to add yet a third ballot issue – to expand their own term limits from two to three terms (12 years).
In my experience, commissioners in their first term conduct themselves as well-meaning citizens, trying to do what is right for the citizenry.
In their second term, they invariably act like politicians. What would they be like in three terms? Frightening.
J. David Holt
Nathrop
