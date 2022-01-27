I want to commend the ambulance crew out of BV as well as the nurses at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. These are all very special, caring and professional folks.
I had bad fall in my home that resulted in a very painful break above the elbow of my left arm.
My husband could not even get me up off the floor. Ambulance arrived in very few minutes and the crew quickly dealt with pain, got me down a flight of stairs, and off to the hospital where ER staff quickly got an X-ray, etc.
Due to crowded surgery schedule, I ended up spending 3 nights in HRRMC. The nurses and doctors were quite good natured, but firm, in keeping me from doing things without assistance. Also delightful people with interesting backgrounds.
I hope you never need their services, but know you will be surrounded by caring, pleasant, professionals if you end up at HRRMC.
Susan Helms
Buena Vista
