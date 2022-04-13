Clean Slate can help revitalize Colorado’s workforce – and make it a better and safer place to live.
Colorado is facing a workforce shortage. There are thousands of open positions in critical industries like construction, and companies large and small are desperate to find stable talent.
For all our talk of getting our economy back on its feet, the recovery is slowing. Yet despite this urgent need for employees we currently restrict access to employment for millions of Coloradans – people with old criminal and arrest records.
We are denying employers a hardworking and loyal pool of prospective workers – when they need it most. I speak from personal experience: Basic Industries partners with the Colorado Department of Corrections to offer jobs to people currently incarcerated and post-release, and working with these individuals has been one of the most rewarding experiences – both professionally and personally – of my career.
They are talented, motivated, and loyal. April is Second Chance month, and I would encourage every business to think about the justice-involved population as a source of untapped talent. But we can, and should, go further than hiring.
We need to call on policymakers to adopt common-sense changes that remove unnecessary barriers to employment for justice impacted individuals.
The Colorado Clean Slate Act, which will automatically seal certain old records if a person remains crime-free, is a solution to our workforce issues. It would remove barriers to work, housing, and education for deserving individuals who have done their time and spent years putting their lives back together.
The Act isn’t changing who’s eligible for record sealing – Clean Slate simply automates it for those who currently qualify.
Roughly one third of Coloradans with old records are currently eligible to have them sealed, but the existing petition-based process is so expensive and complicated that only about 5% receive the relief they are entitled to.
Second chances shouldn’t depend on someone’s income. By making the process automatic, we can use technology to close this justice gap.
We’re not alone in recognizing the untapped potential of justice-impacted workers. Companies across Colorado are committed to hiring people with records, and reaping the rewards.
Their retention rates are often higher, which reduces turnover and significantly reduces recruitment costs. Passing Clean Slate will help ALL employers see these gains. It will make Colorado a better place to live and work – and make our communities safer.
Half of people leaving prison in Colorado will be re-incarcerated within 5 years. Finding a stable job is one of the most important factors in determining whether someone will reoffend. By removing unnecessary barriers to employment, we can also reduce crime.
Michigan, Pennsylvania, and our neighbors in Utah have already implemented similar policies – and have seen an increase in employment and reductions in recidivism.
In Michigan, people who had their records sealed saw wages increase by an average of 22%. These states are using Clean Slate to inclusively rebuild their workforces, support employers, and boost their economies post-pandemic.
Drew Patterson
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.