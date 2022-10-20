Chaffee County officials stood by while short term rentals and second/third home purchases eliminated supply and drove up prices. Now 24% of Chaffee homes have no permanent residents.
After years mishandling the housing issue, County officials hatched a new plan: let’s ask taxpayers for$2 million in additional property taxes to finance another bureaucracy! But who will spend this tax money?
Is CHA a Department of Chaffee County? A non-profit? Both? How does a private( and undoubtedly unaccountable) CHA board gain the power to directly spend our tax money?
All I know, CHA is hosting lots of parties and dinners. Is the purpose to influence voters? At these events, CHA specifically asks people how they should spend our $2 million dollars. But shouldn’t CHA have published a plan before requesting a property tax increase?
Many people will tell you we have a housing crisis, so you must vote for 6A.
Throwing money at an issue might make some feel better, but is not actually a solution.
To get our vote, CHA should provide a detailed plan. There should also be a sunset provision, so CHA would have to come back in five years to prove they have spent the money wisely for the tax to be re-approved.
As it stands, implementation of 6A will create yet another government bureaucracy slush fund with no plan and no accountability. We deserve better. Please vote NO on 6A.
