A friend of mine recently said to me “If I had realized there was no assisted living facility near me, I never would have moved here.”
A pretty dramatic statement but it highlights the serious gap we have in meeting the needs of older adults in our county.
I am so excited to announce our new nonprofit organization called “Places to Age: Bringing assisted living options to our community.” This is a nonprofit grass roots effort which is dedicated to filling that gap.
There are currently over 5,000 of us (1 in every 4 county residents) who are over the age of 65 and this number will continue to grow as the baby boomers age.
When people are no longer able to live independently in their homes, there is no alternative for them except to enter an expensive skilled nursing facility with levels of care that may not be needed.
This needs to change.
It is imperative that your voice is heard if you are also concerned about this problem. To learn more, please go to www.placestoage.org or email us at info@placestoage.org.
You can also make a tax deductible donation to our organization at chaffeecommunity.org/placestoage
Please help us get the word out across the county; talk to your elected officials, especially our county commissioners, about the urgent need to financially support this project.
I don’t know about you but I want to grow old right here in my hometown without having to move somewhere else for care in a supportive housing situation.
Marilyn Bouldin
Salida
