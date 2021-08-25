Questions about the AWOL Chaffee County election surveillance videos has ruffled the feathers of the Chaffee County Democrat’s Intelligentsia.
In the Aug. 13 Mountain Mail, former Chaffee County Democrats Vice Chairman JoAnne Allen assures us:
“The problem with the video recorder, the subject of the letter, was deemed minor by the secretary of state, to have had no effect on the outcome of the election, and was promptly reported.”
In his posting “Attacks on our County Clerk” on the Chaffee County Democrats website, current Chaffee County Democrats First Vice Chairman Bill Baker sends a nearly identical message:
“Fact: A technical problem with a video recorder was reported immediately to the Colorado Secretary of State which oversees elections. The Secretary of State deemed the problem minor, of no consequence and as having no impact whatsoever on the election returns.”
Everyone is deeming. But where are the facts? Where was this information sourced? If placing words into the mouths of both the Secretary of Stateand the Chaffee County Clerk, shouldn’t you have direct documentation of what they said?
There is public mention of two reports that Clerk Mitchell filed with the SoS, as described by Chaffee County Public Affairs Officer Beth Helmke in the June 25 Mountain Mail:
Clerk “Mitchell contacted the secretary of state in early 2021, to report a problem with the ability to review the election surveillance video.” This presumably addressed the dropped DVR.
“The clerk’s office submitted an incident report to the Secretary of State’s Office June 22, updating on the ongoing issue with video accessibility and reporting the suspected equipment failure. Helmke reported that the Secretary of State’s office has not voiced concern with the surveillance video issue, as multi-layered security procedures and checkpoints were conducted for Chaffee County’s 2020 election that have been verified.” (If there was no “voiced concern”, was there any written concern?)
Did Allen and Baker use as their source hearsay from Beth Helmke from Chaffee County Public Affairs, and not Clerk Mitchell and the SoS?
Regardless, in these words lie the resolution to the current impasse. Chaffee County must publish all Clerk filings to the SoS, and the SoS responses.
You want trust? Provide facts that support your narrative. (And while you are at it provide a list of the “multi-layered security procedures and checkpoints” which render the surveillance video unnecessary.)
Baker post continues: “Our state of Colorado and in particular Chaffee County has set the gold standard for how to run open and fair elections. The entire nation would do well to run elections at every level the way they are run in Colorado and Chaffee County.”
Do you know how you set the gold standard? Not by just making bold but unsubstantiated claims. Provide proof. Successfully answer any and all questions and challenges. Have nothing to hide.
A gold standard county clerk would speak for themselves, and would not need to hide behind Chaffee County PR and operatives from their political party.
Joseph Biehner
Poncha Springs
