Chaffee County has a population of 20,000 people. On Friday, Dec. 11, a small miracle happened.
Not a miracle of unexplained origin or magic, but a miracle that occurred due to the vision of Brandon Chism, music pastor at ClearView Community Church.
Twenty-eight members of the Collegiate Peaks Chorale and the Alpine Orchestra, the majority from Chaffee County, gathered safely together to present a live streamed musical gift to the community.
Performing some of the greatest music of our western culture and with the help of ClearView’s technical crew and facility, it was an amazing evening for all involved.
That a community of so few could give so much of their time and hard work to create a beautiful concert made that miracle possible.
These were our/your friends and family members, a local endeavor utilizing the amazing talents of those who live here.
Live music has been put aside out of respect for COVID and its potential to do so much harm to our community.
Eventually, we will have some normality in our lives. In the meantime, let us not forget the local volunteer musicians who sing, play and conduct the concerts which make our lives in this area complete.
We have world class white water, impressive mountains for hiking and climbing, gold medal fishing waters, and wilderness areas.
We also have world class community participation in small miracles.
Mary Hallman
Buena Vista
(0) comments
