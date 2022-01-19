It would be insane to put CCHS students in the Sprung tent. For one thing that tent was meant to be temporary until the cafeteria was finished in the new school.
Regardless of that, these students need a real space in which to learn. And not on BVHS grounds. They deserve more than a tent.
Mary Lee Bensman
Buena Vista
