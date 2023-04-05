Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been devastating and destructive, resulting in tens of thousands of military and civilian deaths.
However, it is concerning that America has not made any efforts to help negotiate a peace agreement. America’s Ukrainian narrative portrays Putin as a madman and war criminal bent on restoring the Soviet Union and taking over Europe, but this is a simplistic view of a complex situation.
In 2014, there was a coup in Ukraine, and the West supported the overthrow of the pro-Russian government, installing a pro-Western one. The chaos that followed, driven by ultra-nationalist militias funded by Soros NGOs, was perceived as a provocation by Putin. Ukraine actively sought NATO membership, which was met by Joe Biden with open arms, further escalating tensions.
After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, NATO promised not to expand eastward towards Russia, yet every US president since has tried to enlarge NATO in that direction.
America advised Ukraine not to negotiate with Russia, yet multiple sources have reported that an agreement had already been reached where Putin would withdraw and leave Ukraine under the conditions that the Donbas region receives autonomy, and Ukraine agrees not to join NATO.
This would have prevented further bloodshed, but America advised against it.
The world paints Putin as a madman, but when he says he will use nuclear weapons, Biden dismisses it as an idle threat.
However, the possibility of nuclear war is very real, and the atrocities committed by both sides in the Ukraine conflict show that we are not past that possibility. Instead of goading Putin towards regime change, America should negotiate a peace agreement to avoid nuclear conflict.
It is crucial to avoid nuclear conflict between America and Russia. We can all agree on that. America has been provoking Russia for a long time, and now the bear is poking back. Rather than continue this dangerous game, we need to work toward a peaceful solution.
