To be quick and to the point, up here in Buena Vista … we are having a continual issue with our postal service.
The government, or whoever runs the postal service, is apparently not providing enough funding for our post office.
Neither maintenance or simple cleaning is being handled, the place looks like it’s in Tijuana. But most importantly, there is no money for staff.
We have been short-staffed for years now and it is finally gotten to the point where what little staff we had has quit due to being overworked day after day, week after week, month after month.
We know this because we had a postal worker living in a small rental house and he finally just could no longer keep up with the 16 to 18 hour days and the 6-day weeks with little improvement in the future and left.
You may have heard of the issues that (U.S. Sen. Michael) Bennet helped out with last summer where the post office was charging an enormous amount for the post boxes because it would not deliver to in-town addresses. Apparently he helped to get that fixed. But he has disappeared from the scene and now we have only the postmaster taking on rural delivery.
He can only do one route a day, and he has to sort all the mail himself, since now there’s no one left, and there are five routes.
We have folks up here who depend on mail for VA medication, retirement checks, pension checks and for our small businesses.
Our questions are, if the government has trillions of dollars, with a “T”, to spend on new initiatives why are the hard-working rural folks, who apparently have no government ear, having to put up without common, normal, historic mail service year after year?
We have seen in the past that you have been giving ear to Western slope issues and we hope that this is one that you can help with.
Thank you for your time and consideration. I would have sent a hard copy to you but historically it takes 5 days to get from here to Denver (the horses went lame years ago) but now it might never.
Alan Seeling
Buena Vista
