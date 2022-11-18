I want to take this time to thank you for all of your years of service and generosity towards our senior students.
Your scholarships over the years have helped hundreds of students pay their way through college, trade school, and university.
Without your generous donations to their schooling, many would not have had the ability to finish, or attend.
As most of you are aware, some of our smaller organizations were hit hard by COVID, being unable to raise monies with which to offer scholarships to our students. Their years of support were so very valued. Thank you.
For those organizations who, for whatever reasons, can no longer offer our students these scholarships, we thank you for your years of generosity, and commitment to our students.
We wish you all well. Thank you for supporting us for so many years, your generosity helped students embrace dreams.
If any new businesses are looking for a place to give back to their community, please consider a scholarship to a hardworking and deserving student hoping to attend a trade school or university.
I can personally attest to how vital these scholarships are to our students. My own sons were recipients of our community scholarships, all finished their schooling and those generous scholarships were vital to their ability to further their education.
On behalf of our students who have worked so hard during their 4 years here, many are hoping to go to college and many will need a helping hand.
So, to all our community members, thank you for your consideration and ongoing support.
Let us all remember to shop local and support our local clubs and organizations.
With respect and gratitude,
Jeanne Shane,
Counselor, BVHS
