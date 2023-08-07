Thank you Paul and Jolene for your article in last week’s paper. Finally, someone broke the ice as to what is about to happen. I thought we lived in a small comfortable, affordable town because most of us enjoy an easy, quiet life, saying a “Hello” to all those we know. I wish our town could had put limitations on just how big they want to expand the population, is there a limit? When these new residents are officially living here PLEASE don’t request for a franchise of some restaurant or a Walmart. If we as residents find it a bit frustrating as new people or tourists speed through town or the highway or can’t get into the restaurants because they are so crowded, wake-up, this will be the new normal, summer, fall, winter and spring.
As locals we enjoy the not-so-rushed life. For the upcoming new resident please don’t get impatient with the lines, deer running out in front of your car, gassing up our cars which may include our gas jugs as well, and yes our hospital is 30 minutes away and you might have to pay for Flight for Life to get you there sooner. We like our dirt roads so as one of my former neighbors said he wanted his new cars to drive on pavement to his home. I happily told him I will lay my body across the dirt road to prevent paving!
So PLEASE don’t come here to live and then start asking for changes. Bears do walk through your yard, deer do eat your flowers, roosters do crow early in the a.m. hours, but again you are moving to what “use to be a small town”.
Connie Determan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.