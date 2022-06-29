I can understand the frustration of Mary Ann Uzelac with the antics of the USPS as I pay over $160 for my little mailbox. If our local post office is collecting over $200,000, it does not stay in Buena Vista, but goes to “The Big Guy” in Washington D.C.
Yes, there is a shortage of help at the local USPS and for many months I have see “Help Wanted” but people do not want to work; it is a sign of the times.
I certainly wish people luck in working with our Senior Senator Michael Bennett, who speaks with a whispy lispy voice as he has never answered any of my big(?) questions, even when he was campaigning here in BV. Ultimately, the responsibly of USPS goes to “the big guy” Iba(?) Joseph R. Biden, President.
Harry Truman had a sign on his desk “The BUCK STOPS Here” so I wonder if any of our congressman, senator or bigger bureaucrats in Cheyenne or Washington DC have a sign like Harry Truman. On a positive note it is always nice to see a clerk named Debbie smiling and helping customers through the maze of regulations.
Dave Hester
Buena Vista
