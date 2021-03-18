While I appreciate the thorough explanation on the reasons for the continued inclusion of the police blotter in the CCT, I have always felt this was unnecessarily invasive.
I believe there are ways we could provide transparency about police interactions (as your article highlights the importance of), without boldly highlighting individuals names (various crime statistics, etc.)
I agree with you that this has nothing to do with any political events of the last twelve months as this blotter has been around as long as I can remember.
I just have been hoping to see this feature be retired for a long time now.
Anyway, thanks for all you do and I appreciate you taking the time to consider my opinion.
Jay Woolmington
Buena Vista
