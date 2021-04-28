While waiting for the students at the crosswalk I realized something amazing.
The kids were able to go to school actually at their school.
Of course there were speed bumps and other such things – but they did it.
Thanks to all of you moms and dads, staff and teachers. You were the ones that made it possible.
Without all of you in the front line and others cheering our hearts out – you did it. Thank you.
Mary Johnson
Buena Vista
